Woman charged with murder following missing person report in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was charged with murder Friday after a man was reported missing.

Deputies charged Amber Christine Fernandez Cruz, 33, of Pickens, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of Cleveland Jenning Sanders, III.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Poinsettia Drive Thursday to take a missing person report. Family members reported they had not seen or heard from “Cleve” since Tuesday.

Following an investigation, Sanders’ body was found in a make-shift structure in a wooded area on the property. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies said Cruz wan an acquaintance of Sanders. She admitted shooting Sanders and was taken into custody without any further incident.

Cruz is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

