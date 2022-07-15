SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman is facing a murder charge in the death of a Spartanburg County man who was reported missing in late March and later found in a shallow grave.

28-year-old Jessica Marie Strachan has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Devantae Griffin was reported missing by his mother on March 30.

Griffin’s body was found on April 22 in a wooded area near the end of Evans Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Griffin was last seen leaving a home on Winsmith Avenue shortly after midnight on March 29 with his on and off girlfriend Strachan, deputies said.

Investigators said Strachan gave them misleading information during her interview and became a person of interest in the case.

The sheriff’s office said that when investigators asked Strachan to meet them for a second interview, she left for Florida without any notice.

Deputies then charged Strachan with Obstruction of Justice. A warrant stated that Strachan has taken Griffin’s phone.

Strachan was arrested by police in Miami, Florida on April 1, the sheriff’s office said.

After she was extradited back to South Carolina on April 14, deputies said she violated her home detention on April 22.

Strachan was arrested again on April 25 and has been in the Spartanburg County Detention Center where she remains.

She will have a bond hearing for the murder charge Saturday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office had previously identified 33-year-old Tarus Dorail Crook of Spartanburg, as another person of interest in the case.