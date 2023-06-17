MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Salvage Drive in Old Fort around 11 p.m. in reference to a reported gunshot.

Upon arrival, deputies found 29-year-old Robert Dylan Branch suffering from a gunshot wound. Branch was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led deputies to connect 50-year-old Raquel Leal Dillon as the shooter.

Dillon was taken into custody and is being held under no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.