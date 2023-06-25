SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said that a woman is dead after a crash that happened on Sunday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened near the intersection of Reidville Road and Cumberland Drive in Moore.

The coroner has identified the victim as Margaret Jackson, 80, of Spartanburg. Jackson was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 6:17 p.m.

A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday.