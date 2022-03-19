SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a fatal crash on Friday in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happen on Blackstock Road between two vehicles.

The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling north and the driver and three passengers of a 2008 Toyota Sedan were traveling south, troopers said. The driver of the Chevy Sedan traveled left side of the center of the road and hit the Toyota Sedan passengers head on.

The driver and one passengers of the Toyota were injured and taken to the hospital, according to SCHP. The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead Saturday morning at an area hospital.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Sedan as Eugene Oglesby, 58, of Inman.