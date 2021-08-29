Woman dies, 2 injured following crash on South Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a woman died and two others were injured following a crash Saturday evening.

The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. on South Pleasantburg Drive (HWY 291) at Chalmers Drive.

According to SCHP, the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling south on Highway 291 while the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling north. Both vehicles had a green light.

Troopers said the driver of the Camry turned in front and hit the Charger.

Both drivers and the passenger in the Camry were injured and taken to the hospital.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers said.

The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as Sara Jean Landrum Rhoney, 72, of Piedmont.

This crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Greenville County Coroner’s Office.