CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman who was injured in a crash more than two weeks ago in Cherokee County died Monday from her injuries.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Taylor Sadowsky Goodwin died Monday afternoon at Spartanburg Medical Center.

The coroner said Goodwin was injured in a crash on March 13 on Green River Road.

The coroner said Goodwin’s vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Green River Road and Old Metal Road shortly before 6:00pm. Goodwin’s vehicle then struck a utility pole.