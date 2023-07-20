ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Thursday from injuries she sustained in a crash nearly three months earlier in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said 75-year-old Jean Simpson died Thursday morning at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Simpson had been hospitalized since a single-vehicle crash on Michelin Boulevard on April 25.

According to the coroner’s office, Simpson’s vehicle ran off of the road and struck a tree.

The coroner said Simpson died from a traumatic head injury after nearly three months of treatment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office investigated the crash.