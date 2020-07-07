Woman dies after being hit by train car in Spartanburg Co.

Live Now
SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after she was hit by a train car Sunday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 63-year-old Lorraine Kay Osteen of Spartanburg was hit by a rail car near the intersection of Sibley Street and Seminole Drive shortly after 10:30pm Sunday.

Osteen was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died from her injuries early Tuesday morning, the coroner said.

The incident is being investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

