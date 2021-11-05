Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A woman died Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Anderson.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. on South Murray Avenue near East Franklin Street.

The coroner said the victim, identified as 32-year-old Sharon Lomax, was attempting to cross Murray Avenue when she was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The Anderson Police Department and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.