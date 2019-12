GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Sandy Diane Staggs was hit by a vehicle along Old Piedmont Highway around 6:00pm.

The coroner said Staggs died at the scene of the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.