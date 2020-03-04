Woman dies after car hits tree in Mauldin, coroner says

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County woman has died after a crash in Mauldin, early Wednesday morning.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Ashmore Bridge Road around 4:50am.

The coroner said the victim’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Kelly Jo Stansell, died at the scene of the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is being investigated by the Mauldin Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.