Woman dies after car hits tree in Mauldin, coroner says

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County woman has died after a crash in Mauldin, early Wednesday morning.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Ashmore Bridge Road around 4:50am.

The coroner said the victim’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Kelly Jo Stansell, died at the scene of the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is being investigated by the Mauldin Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store