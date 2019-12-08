Woman dies after crash in Great Smoky Mtns. Nat’l Park

CHEROKEE CO., NC (WSPA) – Officials say a woman has died after a crash along Newfound Gap Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park early Sunday morning.

The single-car crash happened around 3:20pm on US-441 around seven miles north of Cherokee, according to park officials.

The car, driven by 23-year-old Natasha Pheasant of Cherokee, ran off the road and hit a tree, officials said. Pheasant died from her injuries, according to park rangers.

GSMNP rangers, Cherokee Indian Police, Cherokee Tribal EMS, and Cherokee Fire Department responded to the scene.