GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a teenager died after a shooting Friday afternoon.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Dixie Pauline Derrick, 19, of Greenwood.

Derrick was admitted to the hospital with injuries received from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office. She died at the hospital.

A homicide investigation is underway by Greenwood Police Department and the Greenwood County’s Office.