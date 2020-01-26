Woman dies days after being hit by Spartanburg Police car

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman has died at the hospital after she was struck by a Spartanburg Police car Thursday night.

The crash happened on West Main Street near Forest Street around 7:15pm.

The victim, 54-year-old Sherry Lee Garrison of Greenville, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died Saturday night, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary accident investigation team (MAIT) is investigating the crash.

