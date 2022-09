PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Sumter woman was pronounced dead Sunday following a Friday night crash in Norris, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said.

Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said 59-year-old Tracy Harvin was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Garrett Drive and Norris Drive in Norris, according to the coroner’s office.

The collision remains under investigation.