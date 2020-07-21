Woman dies days after sister following Oconee Co. crash

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died five days after her sister was killed in the same crash in Oconee County, according to the coroner’s office.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said 79-year-old Virgie Mae Norris of Westminster died Monday afternoon from her injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Norris was the front seat passenger in a pickup truck which was involved in a head-on crash on July 15 on West Oak Highway near Miller Farm Road.

The driver of the truck, 73-year-old Rachel Ann Barker of Seneca, died at the scene of the crash.

The coroner said another vehicle crossed the center line of the road and struck the pickup truck head on.

Two teenagers were also hurt in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.