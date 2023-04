OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said that a woman died on Sunday afternoon after a crash that took place involving two cars.

According to the coroner, the crash happened along South Highway 11 near Fair Play around 12 p.m.

The coroner has identified the victim as Judy Cravens, 76, of Seneca. Cravens was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries at the Oconee Memorial Hospital around 1:15 p.m. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.