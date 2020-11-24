Woman dies following farming equipment accident on Jonesville Rd. in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials said a woman was killed Monday during an accident involving farming equipment.

Kathryn Anne Melson, 31, of Simpsonville, was driving a tractor with a bush hog attachment at about 1:46 p.m. at her home on Jonesville Road, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said the tractor hit a fixed object and Melson was thrown from the tractor. She was then struck by the bush hog.

Melson was flown to the trauma center at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she later died, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.