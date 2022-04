ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Pendleton Monday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Liberty Highway around 12:15 p.m.

The woman was traveling north and traveled off the road and hit an embankment, the coroner’s office said. She was airlifted to a hospital where she died at 1:27 p.m.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Stacey Simmons, 60, of Central.