GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died early Thursday morning following a house fire in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded after 4:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Gethsemane Drive in reference to a house fire.

Deputies located four individuals outside of the home once they arrived at the scene.

One of the individuals was unresponsive according to deputies. Officials said they did not see any apparent burn marks on the victim.

First responders transported the woman to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the woman.

The fire remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.