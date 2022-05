DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Duncan Police Department are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Duncan this past weekend.

The coroner’s office said a two-vehicle crash happened Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. on Gap Creek Rd. in Duncan.

After being transported to a hospital for treatment, 27-year-old Bethany Ann Spearman, of Boiling Springs, died Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy and toxicology test will be performed Monday.