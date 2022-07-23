ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – A woman died Friday following a crash in Anderson.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 8:48 a.m. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle hit on its side by a car.

The crash caused the vehicle with the woman to hit another car at the scene, the coroner said.

Authorities responded to the scene and assisted in taking the passenger to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 75-year-old Martha Dawson, of Anderson.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office are investigating the crash at this time.