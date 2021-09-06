Woman dies in crash along N. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A woman died Sunday night in a single vehicle crash along North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on N. Pleasantburg Drive near Lowndes Hill Road around 10:40pm.

The coroner said the vehicle crashed through a guard rail and into the woods.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Madison Marie Kemp of Greenville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, the coroner said.

Kemp died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Greenville Police Department.