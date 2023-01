HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a fire early Tuesday morning in Henderson County.

The fire happened at a home on Mountain Road just after 3 a.m., according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

62-year-old Mary Lou Nickelson Degraw died as a result of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force and Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.