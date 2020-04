UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died in the hospital after a crash on March 22 in Union County.

According to the Union County Coroner’s Office, the two-car crash happened on Lockhart Highway.

The coroner said 83-year-old Roxie Yvonne Rash was a passenger in the vehicle and was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Union County Coroner’s Office.