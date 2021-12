SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died in a house fire Monday evening in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said it responded to a structure fire at 5:06 p.m. in the 500 block of Brookdale Drive.

The coroner’s office said Linda Jackson, 77, of the residence, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Whitney Fire Department, City of Spartanburg Fire Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.