SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died following a crash Tuesday in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened along Reidville Road near McAbee Court.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 45-year-old Penny Leigh Cudd was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died late Tuesday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.