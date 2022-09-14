GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a single-car crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened on White Horse Road Extension near North Old Fork Shoals Road shortly before 4 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the car traveled off the left side of the road and hit a “fixed object.”

The passenger in the car, identified as 38-year-old Kizzie Shenay Saxon, died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.