GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Friday following an April Greenville crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Sharyon Teresa Benson, 44, of Greenville, died after a multiple-vehicle crash on April 27, the coroner’s office said. The crash happened near SC 291 and Worley Road.

According to the coroner’s office, she was a passenger in a sedan traveling north on SC 291.