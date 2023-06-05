OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman has been arrested after she drove up to a traffic stop that took place on Sunday.

Deputies said that they were conducting a traffic stop during a separate

investigation involving a separate person at Applewood Shopping Center on Sunday.

According to deputies, a woman drove up to the scene of the traffic stop in a Chevrolet pickup. After checking the woman’s name with dispatch, a deputy was told that the woman had outstanding arrest warrants with the Seneca Police Department.

After being arrested by a Seneca Police Officer, the woman was transported to jail.

During the intake and booking process at the jail, deputies found a quantity of

methamphetamine and a quantity of alprazolam in the woman’s possession.

The woman arrested has been identified as Anna Larah Stinnett, 40. Stinnett was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Sunday around 4:31 p.m. Deputies said that Stinnett was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, and furnishing contraband into a detention facility by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon further investigation, a deputy obtained arrest warrants against Stinnett based on the narcotics found in her possession inside the Detention Center.

Stinnett was given a combined $35,000 surety bond on the three Sheriff’s Office charges. The investigation remains ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.