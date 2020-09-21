Woman drowns after falling into pond in Anderson Co., coroner says

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency crews outside home on Highway 17 after drowning in Anderson County

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman drowned after falling into an Anderson County pond Saturday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, crews were called to Highway 17 near Durham Road in Piedmont around noon Saturday for a possible drowning.

The coroner said the victim had been pulled from the water by the time EMS had arrived.

The victim, later identified as 56-year-old Toni Summers of Laurens, was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she died a short time later.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Summers and several friends were fishing at the pond when she slipped into the water. The victim could not swim and alcohol may have been a contributing factor, the coroner said.

The death has been ruled accidental.

Emergency crews outside home on Highway 17 after drowning in Anderson County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store