Woman drowns after falling into pond in Anderson Co., coroner says

Emergency crews outside home on Highway 17 after drowning in Anderson County

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman drowned after falling into an Anderson County pond Saturday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, crews were called to Highway 17 near Durham Road in Piedmont around noon Saturday for a possible drowning.

The coroner said the victim had been pulled from the water by the time EMS had arrived.

The victim, later identified as 56-year-old Toni Summers of Laurens, was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she died a short time later.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Summers and several friends were fishing at the pond when she slipped into the water. The victim could not swim and alcohol may have been a contributing factor, the coroner said.

The death has been ruled accidental.