Woman faces 14 charges involving animals in Oconee Co.

Amanda Morene Barnes (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Tuesday on 14 charges involving animals in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged Amanda Morene Barnes, 33, of Westminster, with six counts of failing to provide proof of rabies vaccinations for six animals and eight counts of violation of the animal control ordinance for not providing clean and sanitary living conditions for the animals.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control officers attempted to conduct a welfare check on animals at Barnes’ house during January.

On Monday, Barnes gave permission for Animals Control officers to view the animals. The Animal Control officers said the animals smelled of feces and based upon evidence that was obtained, believed that the conditions inside the house were unsanitary.

On Tuesday, Animal Control officers obtained a search warrant for the residence.

During the search, the officers and deputies on scene detected a smell of feces and urine. The officers and deputies observed unsanitary conditions inside of the home as well.

Animal Control officers seized eight animals, seven dogs and a cat, from the residence.

Barnes was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center and released on a $15,225 bond.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to report any suspected abuse of animals for further investigation at (864) 638-4111.

