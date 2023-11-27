MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to mile marker 81 on I-40 for a BOLO put out for a careless and reckless driver on Nov. 10.

Once deputies located the vehicle, they initiated a traffic stop.

Deputies then searched 34-year-old Elizabeth Katherine Deering’s vehicle and found methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested Deering and charged her with possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of a schedule ii controlled substance, felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, and felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

She was also charged with driving while impaired by North Carolina Highway Patrol.

She was given a $5,000 bond.