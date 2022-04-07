SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at 8:05 p.m. on a brown SUV on I-85 southbound just before I-26.

The vehicle pulled over and the deputies identified the driver as Kimberly Neal, 32, of Buffalo.

While walking alongside the vehicle, deputies saw a black backpack on the passenger seat that was unzipped and open. Inside the bag, deputies saw multiple zip lock bags inside the backpack with one containing a green plant material.

Kimberly Neal (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

According to the incident report, the deputy asked Neal to step out of the vehicle.

After Neal stepped out of the vehicle, she began walking away from the deputy and tucking her arms to her body.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy attempted to grab both of Neal’s arms to place her into custody.

However, she continued to tuck her arms to her body and would not surrender.

According to the incident report, as the deputy continued to gain control of Neal, she was able to make her way over the guard railing where she attempted to run up the hill.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was able to catch Neal but had to wait until backup arrived because she was trying to bite him.

Once backup arrived, Neal was placed into custody.

During the vehicle search, deputies found:

a zip lock baggie containing a green plant material inside the back pack

a pipe with white residue

a scale inside the center console

a brown taped bundle consistent of narcotic packaging

Deputies charged Neal with possession of marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine and resisting arrest with assault.

Neal is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $10,600 bond.