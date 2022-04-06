SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies searching for a missing Spartanburg County man have charged a woman they said is a person of interest in his disappearance.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Devantae Griffin was reported missing by his mother on March 30.

Jessica Strachan (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Griffin was last seen leaving a home on Winsmith Avenue shortly after midnight on March 29 with his on and off girlfriend Jessica Strachan, deputies said.

Investigators said they spoke with Strachan who gave them misleading information during her interview and became a person of interest in the case.

The sheriff’s office said that when investigators asked Strachan to meet them for a second interview, she left for Florida without any notice.

Deputies said they have charged Strachan with Obstruction of Justice. A warrant stated that Strachan took Griffin’s phone.

Strachan was arrested by police in Miami, Florida on April 1, the sheriff’s office said.

Spartanburg County deputies are asking anyone with information on the location of Devantae Griffin to contact Investigator Bennett at 864-266-4494.