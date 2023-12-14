SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead after a house fire Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.

The fire happened at a home on Rainbow Park Drive in the Boiling Springs community just before 9:30 a.m.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found while crews were putting out the fire.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Julie Lynn Owens.

The coroner’s office said further testing is needed before they are able to determine a cause and manner of death.