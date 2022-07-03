GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in an abandoned home in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to South Leach Street in reference to a woman found dead inside an abandoned home.

Upon arrival, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 69-year-old Susan Elaine Donald.

The coroner’s office said they are investigating Donald’s death as suspicious.

An autopsy will be performed on July 4th.

The coroner’s office and detectives are investigating the death at this time and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.