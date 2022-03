GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman was found dead Friday morning inside a home in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on View Point Drive shortly after 6:00am for a woman who was unresponsive.

Investigators said there were possible signs of foul play in the woman’s death and a person of interest was detained.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

