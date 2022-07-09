A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a woman was found dead Friday night inside a restaurant.

The coroner’s office said investigators responded to the Uptown Grill located at 610 Seaboard Avenue around 11:09 p.m.

Upon arrival, investigators found a woman inside the restaurant with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as Keyiona Watrice Hill, 29, of Greenwood. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Greenwood Police Department and the coroner’s office are investigating the death at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for next week.