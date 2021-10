GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who was found dead inside a home in Greer Wednesday morning.

We previously reported deputies responded to 122 Canebreak Drive and found a woman dead.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Christina Larain Parcell, 41, of Greer, who died of multiple stab wounds.

Parcell’s death is being ruled as a homicide.