ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead inside of a home Tuesday morning in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 11:40 a.m. to a home on Cumming Spring Road in Starr and found a woman dead inside of the home.

This incident is under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.