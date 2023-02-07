GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead inside of a Greenville County apartment late Monday evening.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 911 received a call at 11:43 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at Hickory Ridge Apartments located at 2413 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive woman inside the apartment.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed the woman is dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Deputies believe possible foul play is involved. At this time there is no suspect in custody.