GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA ) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a woman was found dead in her car early Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, officials responded to Kerr Road around 6 a.m. to investigate a death.

Upon arrival, officials found 47-year-old Crystal Dawn Rainey, of Greenville, inside of her car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

