GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead on the side of a Greenville County road Friday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at 6:48 a.m. in reference to a person laying on the side of Jug Factory Road in Greer.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead. Her identity has not been released.

Deputies said this investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.