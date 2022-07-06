GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a Greenville woman found dead in an abandoned home Saturday is homicide.

We previously reported, that Susan Elaine Donald, 69, was found inside an abandoned home on South Leach Street. The coroner said Donald’s residence was also on South Leach Street.

An autopsy performed Tuesday determined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to strangulation according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office and detectives are investigating the death at this time and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.