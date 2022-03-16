ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday evening in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Glenn Cove Road in Starr.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman dead inside the home with at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies said no one else was at the house.

The sheriff’s office said this appears to be an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This incident remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.