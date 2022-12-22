GREENWOOD, S.C. (WPSA) – A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning inside a Greenwood apartment.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded at 1 a.m. to apartments at 314 Cambridge Avenue East for a report of shots fired.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 22-year-old Ahkeyra Phylann Raysor, of Columbia.

Officers said they are interviewing a person of interest at this time.

The police department does not believe this case is connected to the deadly shooting that left two people, including an unborn child dead Tuesday morning in Greenwood.

Both shootings remain under investigation by the Greenwood Police Department.