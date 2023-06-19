CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found shot to death outside a residence Sunday night in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office responded to Catawba Road around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators located the woman with a gunshot wound to the head in the front yard of a residence that was under construction.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified by the coroner as 50-year-old Velvet Denise Foster, of Gaffney.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday to determine what led to Foster’s death.