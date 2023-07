EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Friday after she was hit by a vehicle in Easley.

The crash happened near the corner of Highway 123 and Williams Avenue around 8 a.m.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the victim, 62-year-old Donna Brown, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Easley Police Department.